The organised labour union in Nigeria has called off the nationwide strike scheduled to commence on Tuesday, November 6, 2018.
Vanguard Newspaper gathered that the Tripartite Committee set up by the Federal Government agreed on N30,000 new …
Read more via 360Nobs.com – https://ift.tt/2zv6E9n
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Vanguard Newspaper gathered that the Tripartite Committee set up by the Federal Government agreed on N30,000 new …
Read more via 360Nobs.com – https://ift.tt/2zv6E9n
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[79]