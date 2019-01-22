Politics Nigerians React As President Muhammadu Buhari’s Campaign Train Hit Borno – INFORMATION NIGERIA

#1
President Muhammadu Buhari, Vice President Yemi Osinbanjo and other APC leaders were earlier today in Borno state to canvass for votes ahead of the forthcoming general election election scheduled for next month.

Buhari who was welcomed by a teeming crown at the campaign ground is seeking re election …



Read more via INFORMATION NIGERIA – http://bit.ly/2DrqHc2

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[115]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top