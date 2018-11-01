Metro NLC Backs Out of Minimum Wage Negotiations – Thisdaylive

#1
The stage seems to be set for a major confrontation between workers and government over new national minimum wage.

While organised labour is insisting on N30,000 as new minimum wage, state governors have offered N22,500 as what the states would …



Read more via Thisdaylive – https://ift.tt/2OiaR5u

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[62]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Nigeria - Affordable Properties
The best links to affordable properties in Nigeria
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria
Place your Ad here for NGN12,000.00 per Week!
Nigeria 2019: The Latest News
Stay up to date with the latest links on every aspects of Nigerian Politics

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top