No foreign investor can make Ajaokuta Steel Complex work – Dr. Kamoru Yusuf – Vanguard News


www.vanguardngr.com

No foreign investor can make Ajaokuta Steel Complex work - Dr. Kamoru Yusuf - Vanguard News

In this interview with journalists, the Chairman Basic Metal, Iron and Steel and Fabricated Metal Products sector of the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), Dr. Kamoru Yusuf, speaks on the impending issues affecting the sector especially the ongoing process to resuscitate Ajaokuta Steel...
C

