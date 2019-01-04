Entertainment Nollywood Actor, Gbenga Akintunde dies after complaining of Malaria – YabaLeftOnline

Popular Nollywood actor Gbenga Akintunde aka Burger is dead.

According to actor, Kunle Afod who broke the news, Akintunde died on Thursday, January 3rd after he went to the hospital to seek treatment for malaria...


via YabaLeftOnline – http://bit.ly/2H3aIVs

