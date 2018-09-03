Place your Ad here for $125.00 per Week!

Metro Obasanjo Tipped David Umahi As Next Igbo President - The Sun News

#1
Former president, Olusegun Obasanjo, has described Ebonyi State Governor, David Umahi, as an administrator par excellence and tipped him as a strong candidate when Igbo would produce Nigeria’s president.

Speaking to a delegation of Igbo leaders and Seriki Hausa, led by Eze Lawrence Eze, Ezendigbo Alimosho, who paid him a courtesy visit in Abeokuta, Ogun State, Obasanjo said Umahi is not only doing well in Ebonyi State, but, also, revolutionising and transforming the state.



READ MORE HERE
 
[306]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Place your Ad here for $25.00 per Week!

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top