Former president, Olusegun Obasanjo, has described Ebonyi State Governor, David Umahi, as an administrator par excellence and tipped him as a strong candidate when Igbo would produce Nigeria’s president.Speaking to a delegation of Igbo leaders and Seriki Hausa, led by Eze Lawrence Eze, Ezendigbo Alimosho, who paid him a courtesy visit in Abeokuta, Ogun State, Obasanjo said Umahi is not only doing well in Ebonyi State, but, also, revolutionising and transforming the state.