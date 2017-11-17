Submit Post Advertise

Entertainment Olamide Drops 7th Studio Album, "Lagos Nawa"

Discussion in 'Entertainment' started by RemmyAlex, Nov 17, 2017 at 12:38 PM. Views count: 1

    Olamide Baddo has released his 7th studio album titled "Lagos Nawa" which he announced via his Instagram page.

    Lagos Nawa: Wobe Sound is the rapper’s seventh album in seven years.

    That’s is not even the most spectacular thing about the album. Remember Tupac, under the name Makaveli, recorded and perfected his The Don Killuminati: The 7 Day Theory album in seven days?

    Well, it took the YBNL head honcho only two days to record the 17-track produced entirely his go-to producer Young John except Shine, which he produced under the name Baddo Lo Shey Beat.

    The album features only four artists – Tiwa Savage, Reminisce, Timaya and of course Phyno



     

    RemmyAlex, Nov 17, 2017 at 12:38 PM
    Comments