Oshiomhole condemned the statements at the Presidential Villa after the APC Senate caucus and the party’s senatorial candidates met with President Muhammadu Buhari.
“Nigeria is not a colony. We will not accept any foreign interference in the internal affairs of Nigeria,” he said. He argued that judges get dismissed …
Read more via Nairaland – http://bit.ly/2B80qOk
Get More Nigeria Political News
“Nigeria is not a colony. We will not accept any foreign interference in the internal affairs of Nigeria,” he said. He argued that judges get dismissed …
Read more via Nairaland – http://bit.ly/2B80qOk
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[68]