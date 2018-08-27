Some private sector operators have said the real sector support facility (RSSF) introduced by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) will help boost investment and provide low cost funding for businesses.
The initiative, according to them, would also support the drive towards economic recovery in the country. …
Read more via TODAY.NG – https://ift.tt/2wmaRKI
Get more: Nigeria Business News
The initiative, according to them, would also support the drive towards economic recovery in the country. …
Read more via TODAY.NG – https://ift.tt/2wmaRKI
Get more: Nigeria Business News
Last edited by a moderator:[77]