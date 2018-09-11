The All Progressives Congress National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has denied disparaging Tue people of Osogbo as being paupers claiming the opposition had gone to town to twist his remarks at the courtesy visit on the Ataoja of Osogbo, Oba Jimoh Olanipekun.The APC leader said the speculation was intended to create bad blood among himself, Ataoja and the good people of Osogbo whom Tinubu said he holds in very high esteem.