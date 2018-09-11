  • Get A FREE Advert For Your Business, Product or Service - Apply Now!

Politics : Otedola ‘Accepts’ PDP Offer to Run for Lagos Governor – Olisa.tv

#1
Billionaire businessman Femi Otedola has “accepted” the offer of a governorship ticket by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

This was disclosed by the publisher of Ovation Magazine, Dele Momodu, who said Otedola “personally confirmed” the news to him. The Forte Oil boss will run against Akinwunmi Ambode, the incumbent …



Read more via Olisa.tv – https://ift.tt/2xdrcSL

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top