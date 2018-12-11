The police in Lagos State have arrested the Assistant Pastor of the Anointed Chosen Vessel Ministry, Okota, Lagos, Mike Oliseh, 54, after he was accused of defiling the 12-year-old twin daughters of a church member and close friend.
