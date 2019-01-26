Entertainment Patoranking announces title of upcoming second album – The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper

#1
Dancehall artiste, Patoranking has teased fans with the title of his next album, which is due sometime in the year.

The Alubarika singer had at the start of the year announced to his followers that he was working on his sophomore studio album, …



via The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper – Nigeria and World News – http://bit.ly/2MF0g5H

Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[48]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

264
Top