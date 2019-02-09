Entertainment Patoranking, Niniola, Teni to headline 2019 Gidi Fest – The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper

#1
Organisers of the annual music festival, Gidi Fest, has announced the line up for this year’s edition, which is scheduled to hold at Easter, April 20, 2019, at the Landmark Beachfront, Oniru, Victoria Island.

The organiser made the announcement …



via The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper – Nigeria and World News – http://bit.ly/2If8kvp

Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[85]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

264
Top