advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Business Pay On Delivery: Hindrance To e-Commerce In Nigeria – Leadership Newspaper

#1
Eyo Bassey Francis is the software developer and entrepreneur behind Nigeria’s first Omni-channel retail company, PayPorte Global Systems.

He is also the GMD of Rom-Flex Group and has been involved in several projects across Africa including enterprise business solution for the Ghana Post, roll-out of the e-passport for …

dev.JPG

Read more via Leadership Newspaper – https://ift.tt/2XqpVCR

Get more: Nigeria Business News
 
[45]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

3
Top