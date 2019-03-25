Metro PDP Agent’s Hand Pictured On The Ground After Being Hacked Off In Kano (Graphic) – Nairaland

An agent of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), lost his hand following the widespread violence and unchecked intimidation of voters during Saturday’s supplementary governorship election in Kano state.

It was gathered that the agent was attacked by thugs and had his hand cut off for reportedly supporting the opposition …



