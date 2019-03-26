Metro APC Thugs Cut Off PDP Agent’s Hand In Kano Deadly Rerun Election (Photos) – OluFamous.Com

#1
This is what politics have become in Nigeria. An agent of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has paid a dare price after losing a hand during Saturday’s supplementary governorship election in Kano.

It was gathered that the agent was attacked by APC thugs and had his hand cut off …



Read more via OluFamous.Com – https://ift.tt/2UUM8Zl

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top