Metro Police arrest APC Reps member in Kano

A House of Representatives Member, Abdulmumuni Jibrin, and 70 other Political supporters have been arrested by the Police in Kano, New Telegraph can report.

This followed yesterday’s violent clash between PDP and APC supporters in Kofa Town of Bebeji Local Government which allegedly claimed five lives. …



