Entertainment Peruzzi Dragged In Rape & Scam Allegations – Notjustok

#1
DMW artiste Peruzzi Peruzzi has been caught again in another controversy. In the late hours of Wednesday (January 29th), the DMW artiste was accused of quite some heavy things.

Peruzzi who was recently embroiled in a bitter war of words with Mr. Patrick …

peruzzi.JPG

via Latest Naija Nigerian Music, Songs & Video – Notjustok – https://ift.tt/3aVQcR9

Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

264
Top