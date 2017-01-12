Popular Lagos socialite, Mike Eze-Nwalie Nwogu popularly known as ‘Pretty Mike’ was arrested for dehumanizing young girls by turning them into human puppies with chains round their necks. The 30-year-old club owner in Ikeja area of the State, was arrested on Wednesday by the police on the orders of the Lagos State Government after news emerged on social media of the development. Nwogu was in the last few days seen in photos that went viral, putting leash on young girls and leading them to a wedding in Lagos. Nwogu was said to have cooperated with investigation and gave useful statement to the police and was released after given an undertaking to desist from putting any woman or man on a leash to dehumanize them. According to the undertaking, Nwogu admitted knowing his action was against the law, but pledged not to further indulge in such behaviour. Here is the draft of the law the got Nwogu arrested.