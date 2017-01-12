Submit Post Advertise

Metro PHOTO Of The Law That Got Pretty Mike Arrested

Discussion in 'Metro News' started by Oluogunjobi, Jan 12, 2017 at 8:12 PM. Views count: 1

Tags:
  1. Oluogunjobi

    Oluogunjobi Social Member Curators

    Popular Lagos socialite, Mike Eze-Nwalie Nwogu popularly known as ‘Pretty Mike’ was arrested for dehumanizing young girls by turning them into human puppies with chains round their necks.

    The 30-year-old club owner in Ikeja area of the State, was arrested on Wednesday by the police on the orders of the Lagos State Government after news emerged on social media of the development.

    pretty mikee.PNG


    Nwogu was in the last few days seen in photos that went viral, putting leash on young girls and leading them to a wedding in Lagos.

    Nwogu was said to have cooperated with investigation and gave useful statement to the police and was released after given an undertaking to desist from putting any woman or man on a leash to dehumanize them.

    According to the undertaking, Nwogu admitted knowing his action was against the law, but pledged not to further indulge in such behaviour.

    Here is the draft of the law the got Nwogu arrested.

    lagos law.PNG
     
    Oluogunjobi, Jan 12, 2017 at 8:12 PM
    #1



    You may like

    Comments