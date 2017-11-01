The National Emergency Management Agency says a total of 826 Nigerians stranded in Libya, en route Europe, voluntarily returned from the North African country in October. The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the Director General of NEMA, Mustapha Maihajja, disclosed this while receiving a fresh batch of 270 Nigerians who arrived the country on Tuesday. Maihajja, who represented by the South West Zonal Coordinator of the agency, Suleiman Yakubu, said the fresh batch added to 138 Nigerians earlier brought back on October 3; 257 on October 24 and 161 on October 26, resulting in 826 returnees in October alone. The NEMA boss urged the returnees to contribute their quota to national development, stressing that the quest to build Nigeria required the support of all and sundry. NAN reports that the new set of returnees arrived the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, at 7.30pm aboard a Libyan Airline aircraft with registration number 5A-LAU. They comprised 216 female adults, 13 teenage girls and five infants; while the male adults were 27, comprising 18 teenagers and nine babies. See photos: NAN