Submit Post Advertise

Metro PHOTOS: 270 Stranded Nigerians Return From Libya

Discussion in 'Metro News' started by RemmyAlex, Nov 1, 2017 at 1:26 PM. Views count: 104

Tags:
  1. RemmyAlex

    RemmyAlex Social Member Curators

    The National Emergency Management Agency says a total of 826 Nigerians stranded in Libya, en route Europe, voluntarily returned from the North African country in October.

    The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the Director General of NEMA, Mustapha Maihajja, disclosed this while receiving a fresh batch of 270 Nigerians who arrived the country on Tuesday.

    Maihajja, who represented by the South West Zonal Coordinator of the agency, Suleiman Yakubu, said the fresh batch added to 138 Nigerians earlier brought back on October 3; 257 on October 24 and 161 on October 26, resulting in 826 returnees in October alone.

    The NEMA boss urged the returnees to contribute their quota to national development, stressing that the quest to build Nigeria required the support of all and sundry.

    NAN reports that the new set of returnees arrived the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, at 7.30pm aboard a Libyan Airline aircraft with registration number 5A-LAU.

    They comprised 216 female adults, 13 teenage girls and five infants; while the male adults were 27, comprising 18 teenagers and nine babies.


    See photos:

    libya2.JPG

    libya.JPG
    libya1.JPG



    NAN
     
    RemmyAlex, Nov 1, 2017 at 1:26 PM
    #1



    Loading...
    Similar Threads - PHOTOS Stranded Nigerians
    1. Samguine
      Metro

      Bags Donated To IDP Camps By UNICEF Diverted And Sold In The Market [SEE PHOTOS]

      Samguine, Nov 1, 2017 at 9:45 AM, in forum: Metro News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      274
      Samguine
      Nov 1, 2017 at 9:45 AM
    2. Samguine
      Metro

      [PHOTOS] OBJ, Tinubu, Dangote And Other Heavyweights Storm Wedding of Saraki’s Daughter

      Samguine, Oct 30, 2017 at 12:13 PM, in forum: Metro News
      Replies:
      2
      Views:
      1,275
      Samguine
      Oct 31, 2017 at 9:07 AM
    3. Samguine
      Metro

      Married Woman & Lover Die Unclad Inside Car While Having Sex In Lagos [SEE PHOTOS]

      Samguine, Oct 29, 2017 at 8:34 PM, in forum: Metro News
      Replies:
      1
      Views:
      3,737
      Oloche Moses Okwori
      Oct 30, 2017 at 9:21 AM
    4. Samguine
      Metro

      'Evil Bird' Reportedly Monitoring A Man's Destiny Killed After Midnight Prayers [PHOTOS]

      Samguine, Oct 28, 2017 at 2:36 PM, in forum: Metro News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      1,228
      Samguine
      Oct 28, 2017 at 2:36 PM
    5. Samguine
      Metro

      Woman Hides Phone Inside Soup To Give Her Boyfriend In Ogun Prison [SEE PHOTOS]

      Samguine, Oct 28, 2017 at 7:44 AM, in forum: Metro News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      917
      Samguine
      Oct 28, 2017 at 7:44 AM
    6. kemi
      Metro

      Multiple Accidents on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, Motorists Stranded [PHOTOS]

      kemi, Apr 5, 2017, in forum: Metro News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      482
      kemi
      Apr 5, 2017
    7. kemi
      Metro

      Arik Air: Stranded Passengers Sleep on Floor Overnight at Lagos Airport [PHOTOS]

      kemi, Dec 29, 2016, in forum: Metro News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      479
      kemi
      Dec 29, 2016

    Comments