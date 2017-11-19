Submit Post Advertise

Entertainment Photos: India Wins Miss World 2017 After 17 Years

Discussion in 'Entertainment' started by Jamaz, Nov 19, 2017 at 8:54 AM.

    The Cable reports that Indian representative, Manushi Chhillar, has won the 2017 Miss World beauty pageant.

    It is the first time an Indian will win the pageant in 17 years. Priyanka Chopra took home the coveted title in 2000.

    Chhillar competed against 108 aspiring beauty queens from across the world in China.

    She became the sixth Indian to win the Miss World title.

    On the Miss World website, Chhillar says she aims to be a cardiac surgeon and has plans of opening non-profit hospitals in rural areas.

    She also revealed that she is a trained classical dancer and has a passion for outdoor sports like scuba diving, snorkelling, and bungee jumping.

    During the question and answer round, after reaching the top five, Chhillar mentioned the profession she thought deserved the highest respect.

    The 20-year-old said: “I think a mother is of the highest respect. I don’t think it’s just about cash but love and respect she gives to someone. She is the biggest inspiration in my life. A mother should get the highest respect.”

    Nigeria’s Ugochi Ihezue won the Top Model award and emerged top 40.

    England’s Stephanie Hill was the first runner-up while Mexico’s Andrea Meza was the second runner-up.

    See photos below:

    IMG_20171119_084128.jpg

    IMG_20171119_084049.jpg

    IMG_20171119_084138.jpg

    IMG_20171119_084114.jpg
     

