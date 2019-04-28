Entertainment [Pictures]: Nairabet Owner, Akin Alabi, Spotted At Old Trafford As Manchester United Welcome Chelsea – INFORMATION NIGERIA

#1
Nairabet owner and incoming member representing Egbeda/Ona Ara federal constituency at the National Assembly, Oloye Akin Alabi, has been spotted at Old Trafford ahead of crunch clash between Manchester United and Chelsea.

Akin Alabi who is a staunch Manchester United fan must have traveled all the way to England to …



via INFORMATION NIGERIA – http://bit.ly/2VtTd6B

Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[55]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

264
Top