Politics Police arrest 2 with 14 sacks of specimen ballot papers in Kano – Newtelegraph

#1
The Kano Police Command says it has arrested two suspects in possession of 14 bags of fake specimen ballot papers in Kano metropolis.

The Command’s Public Relations officer, DSP Abdullahi Haruna, who made the confirmation to newsmen in Kano yesterday, said the suspects were apprehended around Metro Police Area …



Read more via Newtelegraph – http://bit.ly/2GsPajQ

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[45]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top