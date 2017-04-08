A serving Soldier and an engineer have been arrested by the Bayelsa Police Command for allegedly kidnapping a lady in Warri, Delta on April 4. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the suspects were paraded before journalists by the Bayelsa state police commissioner, Asuquo Amba, in Yenagoa. He said the suspects abducted one Aya Beauty, aged 25, from Warri in Delta and took her to Bayelsa and kept her captive in a hotel while demanding a N24 million ransom from her family. Amba said the kidnappers of Aya Beauty had collected N200,000 from her fiancée before they were arrested. They had reduced the ransom from N24 million ransom to N11 million and later to N200,000. He said the suspects will soon be charged to court.