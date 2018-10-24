The Police in Adamawa on Wednesday confirmed that one person died and many injured in a communal clash in Lafiya area of Lamurde Local Government of the state.
The command’s Spokesman, Mr Othman Abubakar, who didn’t name the communities involved in the incident, said it began on Tuesday …
Read more via Leadership Newspaper – https://ift.tt/2PT5oUq
Get More Nigeria Metro News
The command’s Spokesman, Mr Othman Abubakar, who didn’t name the communities involved in the incident, said it began on Tuesday …
Read more via Leadership Newspaper – https://ift.tt/2PT5oUq
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[10]