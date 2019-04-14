Metro Police Release Names, Photos Of Officers Who ‘Killed’ Two Lovers – Sahara Reporters

#1
The Lagos State Police Command has released the names and pictures of the five police officers involved in the shooting of two young lovers, Ada Ifeanyi and Emmanuel Akomafuwa, who were returning from the nightclub early on Saturday morning.

The couple were waved down by the …



Read more via Sahara Reporters – http://bit.ly/2XafNOK

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[73]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top