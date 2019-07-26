JustForex Trading - Start Now

World Police working hard to find missing Taadi girls – Akufo-Addo assures – Ghana News HomePage

#1
President Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has revealed there are behind-the-scene efforts to find the three missing Takoradi girls.

Speaking Wednesday as part of a tour of the Western Region, the president said he was confident that the girls will be found. “All efforts are being made to bring …

akufo.JPG

Read more via Ghana News HomePage – https://ift.tt/2ycQd13

Get more World News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

6
Top