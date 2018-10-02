Presidency has announced that the weekly Federal Executive Council FEC, will not hold this week. This is just as political activities have relegated governance to the background as politicians battle to either retain their positions or take over from the current occupants of those …
Read more via BusinessDay : News you can trust – https://ift.tt/2DPyQcn
--
Get More Nigeria Political News
Read more via BusinessDay : News you can trust – https://ift.tt/2DPyQcn
--
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[1]