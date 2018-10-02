Politics Presidency shifts FEC, as government offices shut down – BusinessDay News

#1
Presidency has announced that the weekly Federal Executive Council FEC, will not hold this week. This is just as political activities have relegated governance to the background as politicians battle to either retain their positions or take over from the current occupants of those …



Read more via BusinessDay : News you can trust – https://ift.tt/2DPyQcn
--
Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[1]

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top