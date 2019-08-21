Princess Shyngle was forced to delete Instagram user, Miss Lulu Simmons’ "body" from her page after being publicly shamed by the model.
The Gambian-born actress had shared the photo on Instagram though with the model’s head ‘missing’. ...
via Linda Ikeji’s Blog – https://ift.tt/2KQNMqM
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
The Gambian-born actress had shared the photo on Instagram though with the model’s head ‘missing’. ...
via Linda Ikeji’s Blog – https://ift.tt/2KQNMqM
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Last edited by a moderator:[83]