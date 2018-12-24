Entertainment Rita Ora Admits She’s ‘Nervous All The Time’ & ‘Never Satisfied’ As She Strips Off – Ladun Liadi’s Blog

#1
She’s known for her brazen self-confidence and speaking her mind. But Rita Ora has revealed she’s ‘nervous all the time’ and is ‘never satisfied’ in a interview with Love Magazine.

The singer, 28, stripped off in a sizzling video as she confessed: ‘I always want to do …



via Welcome To Ladun Liadi’s Blog – http://bit.ly/2BDQStD

Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria
Nigeria 2019: The Latest News
Stay up to date with the latest links on every aspects of Nigerian Politics

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

264
Top