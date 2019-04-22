Politics Rivers election: Amaechi sends message to losers, tells them what to do – Daily Post Nigeria

#1
The Minister of Transportation, Chibuike Amaechi, has urged candidates of political parties and politicians who did not emerge victorious during the last elections not to lose hope.

Amaechi said with wisdom and patience, they will still achieve their political dreams in the future. This is part of …



Read more via Daily Post Nigeria – http://bit.ly/2L3ae3E

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
[0]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top