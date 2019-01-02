Metro Rolls Royce & Benz! Igbo boys storm their village with exotic cars to celebrate Christmas (Video) – YabaLeftOnline

#1
This past Christmas, some Igbo big boys stormed their village with exotic cars – the Rolls Royce, Benz and the likes – and people have things to say about it! First,

it can’t go unnoticed that the exotic cars don’t commensurate the road they’re being plied on and this …


Read more via YabaLeftOnline – http://bit.ly/2SvWjlR

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
[0]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top