Rotimi Amaechi, Minister of transportation and director general of the reelection campaign of President Muhammadu Buhari, on Monday said the ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo sent him into a 10-month exile in Ghana in 2006.Amaechi said this while reacting to Obasanjo’s recent statements describing President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration as …Read more via TODAY.NG – http://bit.ly/2Hquc6s Get More Nigeria Political News