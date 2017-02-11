Submit Post Advertise

Sports Sanchez Shines as Arsenal Beat Hull City in Controversial Win

Discussion in 'Sports News' started by kemi, Feb 11, 2017 at 4:17 PM. Views count: 1

Tags:
  1. kemi

    kemi Social Member Curators

    Arsenal returned to winning ways in the Premier League as Alexis Sanchez's brace secured a 2-0 victory over Hull City in a tale of two handball incidents at Emirates Stadium.

    sanches scores 3.jpg

    Sanchez scrappily manufactured a 34th-minute opener following a sustained spell of pressure, but diverted the ball over the line with his hand.

    Sanchez doubled his haul some seconds to stoppage time to grab whole 3 points for Arsenal.

    Arsenal move up to third, behind Tottenham on goal difference and nine points shy of Chelsea – a position they will retain if Manchester City fail to beat Bournemouth on Monday.
     
    kemi, Feb 11, 2017 at 4:17 PM
    #1



    You may like

    Comments