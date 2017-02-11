Arsenal returned to winning ways in the Premier League as Alexis Sanchez's brace secured a 2-0 victory over Hull City in a tale of two handball incidents at Emirates Stadium. Sanchez scrappily manufactured a 34th-minute opener following a sustained spell of pressure, but diverted the ball over the line with his hand. Sanchez doubled his haul some seconds to stoppage time to grab whole 3 points for Arsenal. Arsenal move up to third, behind Tottenham on goal difference and nine points shy of Chelsea – a position they will retain if Manchester City fail to beat Bournemouth on Monday.