  • Learn Microsoft Excel in 4 hours NGN 7,500 only [ Get Details! ] Limited Spaces - Lagos

Entertainment See How Actor Nosa Rex Exposed Super Star Actor, RMD On Instagram – Nairaland

#1
Actor Nosa Rex recounts his experience with RMD when he was a commissioner in Delta State.

According to the actor, him and a colleague sought financial help from RMD for a dead actor’s family but he refused to help...



via Nairaland – https://ift.tt/2SD5yAr

Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[71]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Learn Digital Marketing in 4 hours - N7,500 only [ Get Details ]
Low Cost, High Impact Essential Business Skills in Lagos, Nigeria
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria
Nigeria 2019: The Latest News
Stay up to date with the latest links on every aspects of Nigerian Politics

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

264
Top