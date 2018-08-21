President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday joined thousands of Muslim faithful to observe the Eid el-Kabir prayer in Daura, Katsina State, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.NAN reports that the president arrived the Eid Praying Ground in company of his aides and relatives at about 9.48 a.m.NAN further reports that the president performed the annual sacrifice of slaughtering of the ram immediately after the prayer session.He trekked for over 800 metres from the prayer ground to his private residence amidst chanting of `Sai Baba’ by well-wishers.