The Air Task Force (ATF) of Operation LAFIYA DOLE has decimated a Boko Haram Terrorist (BHT) camp and neutralized some of their fighters at a settlement called Arboko in Borno State.
The operation was conducted on 18 February 19 while a …
Read more via Naijaloaded | Nigeria’s Most Visited Music & Entertainment Website – https://ift.tt/2V8ldsp
Get More Nigeria Metro News
The operation was conducted on 18 February 19 while a …
Read more via Naijaloaded | Nigeria’s Most Visited Music & Entertainment Website – https://ift.tt/2V8ldsp
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[82]