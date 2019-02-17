Entertainment See video that started the war between Wizkid FC anf Davido Fans – INFORMATION NIGERIA

#1
It’s definitely one hell of a interesting Sunday on social media, as Nigerian celebrities are bringing the drama without censor.

T.lolo, an Instagram celeb had stirred a volcano on all social media platforms after her video, saying that many entertainers sell their soul for money....



via INFORMATION NIGERIA – http://bit.ly/2SFb7CQ

Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

264
Top