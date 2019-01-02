Entertainment Seems Toni Braxton & Birdman Have Called Off Their Engagement – Ladun Liadi’s Blog

It looks like Toni Braxton and Birdman have called off their upcoming wedding, based on their latest social media updates. Speculation ramped up when Birdman updated his Instagram Story yesterday, writing, "It’s over…" He later deleted the post and scrubbed his entire account clean. Similarly, Braxton removed …



