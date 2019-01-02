It looks like Toni Braxton and Birdman have called off their upcoming wedding, based on their latest social media updates. Speculation ramped up when Birdman updated his Instagram Story yesterday, writing, "It’s over…" He later deleted the post and scrubbed his entire account clean. Similarly, Braxton removed …
Read more via Ladun Liadi’s Blog – http://bit.ly/2R3QH5x
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Read more via Ladun Liadi’s Blog – http://bit.ly/2R3QH5x
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Last edited by a moderator:[44]