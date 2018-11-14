Entertainment Wedding: Toni Braxton Talks Birdman’s Deadline – The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper

#1
Unbreak My Heart songstress, Toni Braxton has revealed that her fiancé Birdman isn’t going to wait on her forever till they get wedded as he already set a deadline for her.

The music star made this known when she made a recent appearance on Wendy …



via The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper – Nigeria and World News – https://ift.tt/2RQbLsf

Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[41]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Nigeria - Affordable Properties
The best links to affordable properties in Nigeria
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria
Nigeria 2019: The Latest News
Stay up to date with the latest links on every aspects of Nigerian Politics

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

264
Top