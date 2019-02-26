Entertainment Selena Gomez Move Over, There Is A New Instagram Queen – The Guardian Nigeria News

Selena Gomez lost an Instagram title today, although just by a few numbers. The singer has been dethroned as the platform’s most followed woman.

The new queen of Instagram, Ariana Grande now has 146,258,213 while Gomez has 146,257,849 followers.....



