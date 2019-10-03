Justforex_nb_campaign

Politics Senators Receive N36 million Monthly, Yet Nigerians Are Jobless – Emir Sanusi – Information Nigeria

Emir Sanusi Emir of Kano state, Muhammadu Sanusi II, says President Muhammadu Buhari needs to reduce the monthly take-home of the federal lawmakers and ministers because they receive a huge pay while a larger population of Nigerians are jobless. In a statement he addressed to Buhari, Sanusi added …

