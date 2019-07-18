A Renaissance Coalition of Civil Society Group in Kano State, has allegedly uncovered moves by the Governor Ganduje-led administration to swap Emir Sanusi from Kano to Bichi Local Government.The group’s spokesperson, Ibrahim Wayya, said in a statement he signed that, “It has come to the notice of the Renaissance Coalition that, Kano State Government has gotten a wind of a vile plan to swap the Emir of Kano Mallam Muhammadu Sanusi II, CON to Bichi, and in the event he resists, he shall be deposed.