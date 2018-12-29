Politics Shagari served Nigeria well, helped advance nation’s democracy, says Tinubu – Pulse Nigeria

#1
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Shagari, Nigeria’s second Republic president, died on Friday at the National Hospital, Abuja after a brief illness.

He was 93 years old. In a statement issued by his Media Officer, Mr Tunde Rahman in Lagos, Tinubu said that …



Read more via Pulse Ghana Pulse Nigeria – Nigeria – http://bit.ly/2ETYnQD

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[114]
Dán-gote3XCement

Dán-gote3XCement

New Member
#2
#2
This is to inform the general public that both individuals and distributors can now order Dán-gote3XCement directly from the factory at a promo price of 130O Naira minimum for purchase is from 1OO bags and above and a trailer load of 600bags and 900bags,kindly contact sales manager Mr Adebayo on (07064676625 )Note Delivery is two working days after Booking and it nation wide!!! Cost of loading, offloading and transportation is #300 per bag and must be paid before we ensure your supply!! THANKS
 

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria
Nigeria 2019: The Latest News
Stay up to date with the latest links on every aspects of Nigerian Politics

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top