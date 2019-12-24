Pro-democracy campaigner and journalist, Omoyele Sowore has been released from the State Security Service detention.
As we earlier reported, the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mr. Abubakar Malami (SAN), directed the …
Read more via Nigeria News | Laila’s Blog – https://ift.tt/2PSZm8D
Get More Nigeria Political News
As we earlier reported, the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mr. Abubakar Malami (SAN), directed the …
Read more via Nigeria News | Laila’s Blog – https://ift.tt/2PSZm8D
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[102]