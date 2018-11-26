Politics SPECIAL REPORT: How National Assembly forced Buhari to divert N121 billion meant for poor Nigerians – Premium Times Nigeria

#1
At least N121 billion of the N242 billion federal lawmakers approved for the 2019 general elections will be drawn from funds meant to cater for poor Nigerians.

The money is to be drawn from the N500 billion allocated to the Special Intervention Programme (SIP), a fund set …



Read more via Premium Times Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2KvB6Fj

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
[0]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Nigeria - Affordable Properties
The best links to affordable properties in Nigeria
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria
Nigeria 2019: The Latest News
Stay up to date with the latest links on every aspects of Nigerian Politics

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top