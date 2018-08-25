It would seem there is some confusion regarding dates for the scheduled primaries of the All Progressive Congress (APC).
In a letter of notice sent to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), APC said its presidential primary would hold on Saturday, September 19, 2018, while the primary to …
Read more via Sahara Reporters – https://ift.tt/2o6nKF0
Get More Nigeria Political News
In a letter of notice sent to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), APC said its presidential primary would hold on Saturday, September 19, 2018, while the primary to …
Read more via Sahara Reporters – https://ift.tt/2o6nKF0
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[46]