Politics SPOTTED: Has APC Lost Sense Of Time? – Sahara Reporters

#1
It would seem there is some confusion regarding dates for the scheduled primaries of the All Progressive Congress (APC).

In a letter of notice sent to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), APC said its presidential primary would hold on Saturday, September 19, 2018, while the primary to …



Read more via Sahara Reporters – https://ift.tt/2o6nKF0

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[46]

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top