Toni Tones who reacted to an Instagram post by Skuki in which he stated that ‘any woman who calls herself king is a weak woman’, told him to stop policing women.
Skuki who disclosed that he gets surprised when women try to act like men just to show …
via Nigeria News | Laila’s Blog – http://bit.ly/2FqJN42
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Skuki who disclosed that he gets surprised when women try to act like men just to show …
via Nigeria News | Laila’s Blog – http://bit.ly/2FqJN42
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Last edited by a moderator:[55]