Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar, on Saturday declared street begging unislamic. The Sultan made the remark in Sokoto at the graduation of 2000 women trained in various skills by the Wife of Sokoto state Governor Hajiya Mairo Tambuwal; PUNCH reports. He said, “Our women should always desist from street begging, as it has no basis in Islam and it only generates more harm than good among the society. “Women have always been the pillars for any societal development, so we need to do more in encouraging and supporting their living standard in order to yield a better society. “Moreover empowering women is one of the positive base to a better, secured and productive society.”