Submit Post Advertise

  1. NB Weekly 11- Broken Halo: The Fall Of Nigerian PastorsGet Your Free Download Now!
    Dismiss Notice

Metro Sultan of Sokoto - Street Begging Is Unislamic

Discussion in 'Metro News' started by Jules, Apr 16, 2017 at 8:16 AM. Views count: 43

Tags:
  1. Jules

    Jules Social Member Curators

    Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar, on Saturday declared street begging unislamic.

    Sultan of Sokoto.jpg

    The Sultan made the remark in Sokoto at the graduation of 2000 women trained in various skills by the Wife of Sokoto state Governor Hajiya Mairo Tambuwal; PUNCH reports.

    He said, “Our women should always desist from street begging, as it has no basis in Islam and it only generates more harm than good among the society.

    “Women have always been the pillars for any societal development, so we need to do more in encouraging and supporting their living standard in order to yield a better society.

    “Moreover empowering women is one of the positive base to a better, secured and productive society.”
     
    Jules, Apr 16, 2017 at 8:16 AM
    #1



    You may like

    Comments